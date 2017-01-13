Cape Town man accused of killing 6-month-old baby expected in court

A man accused of the murder of six-month-old baby is expected to appear in Court.

Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was wounded.

But the little girl’s mother Cindy Woodward has demanded bail be denied.



“That’s absolutely no bail. That’s not even open for discussion, it must just be like bail denied, finish. Bail denied.”

