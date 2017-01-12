Muthambi extends terms of SABC's top execs

Faith Muthambi.

The SABC board ceased to exist after its sole remaining non-executive member, chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maghuvhe, resigned in December.

NATIONAL NEWS - Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has extended the terms of key South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executives acting in top positions at the public broadcaster.This means the SABC will have an executive in place while Parliament gets on with the job of appointing an interim board.Parties will be submitting names from which Parliament’s communications committee will select five people to serve for a six-month term.