Police investigate after 4 KZN pupils killed in taxi, bus crash

Police are currently combing the scene of an accident in Ntuzuma north of Durban, where four pupils were killed and 18 others were injured this morning. Image: @Netcare911_sa via twitter

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has sent its condolences to the families of the four pupils.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police are currently combing the scene of an accident in Ntuzuma north of Durban, where four pupils were killed and 18 others were injured this morning.It’s understood the taxi the three boys and girl were travelling in tried to overtake another vehicle but crashed into a bus.Paramedics say at least one person is critical and has been airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.The police’s Thembeka Mpele says, “Since the accident happened this morning, the police have been on the scene as some other kids were also injured. They are taking care of the kids.”