Western Cape to intensify road safety awareness efforts

Figures released on Tuesday show a 22% increase in pedestrian fatalities following the recent holiday season.

The department has also called for an overall improvement in the behaviour of all road users.

Sixty pedestrians died on the province's roads during the December holiday period, compared to 49 in 2015.

At least 41 road deaths were also been recorded between 1 and 8 January.

Provincial MEC for Transport and Public Works Donald Grant promised that road safety awareness efforts would be intensified.

