Over 18 000 pupils not placed due to late enrollments

At least 119 mobile classrooms will also be deployed to meet growing demand and more are in reserve to accommodate growth in the province.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says more than 18,000 pupils have not been allocated space at state schools due to late enrollments.Three new schools will open their doors for the first time on Wednesday, two in Worcester and another in Tulbagh.The province's growing learner population will exceed one million this year.The WCED says it's working around the clock to find schools for unplaced learners.Besides three new schools, six replacement schools will also open their doors this year, along with 170 additional classrooms.Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says, “We have a programme whereby we are replacing schools that need to be replaced and we are all building new schools all the time.”