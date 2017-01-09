"ANC statement indicates party under pressure"

he African National Congress’s (ANC) January 8 statement is being interpreted as a sign of the enormous pressure the ruling party has been under to admit mistakes and change course.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress’s (ANC) January 8 statement is being interpreted as a sign of the enormous pressure the ruling party has been under to admit mistakes and change course.President Jacob Zuma delivered the address at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, where he spoke out against factionalism, warning that the power of branches cannot be undermined by lobbying groups.Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says that the statement shows the party was forced to admit that changes are needed.“The thing that has been pressured is the ANC and President Jacob Zuma that changes are needed. We have had this declaration recently that the ANC needs to humble itself, self-correct and change their way of doing things.”