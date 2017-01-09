58,000 learners not placed due to late applications

Generic image.

“We hope that the number will drastically go down today [Monday] as the schools update the system but we can assure parents their children will definitely be in a school.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Gauteng Basic Education Department says 58,000 pupils are still without a school due to late applications.Last year, the provincial department implemented an online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils.The department says parents will be notified by SMS by this week on where their children have been placed.Spokesperson Oupa Bodibe says there is no need for concern.