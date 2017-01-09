58,000 learners not placed due to late applications

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - The Gauteng Basic Education Department says 58,000 pupils are still without a school due to late applications.
Last year, the provincial department implemented an online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils.
The department says parents will be notified by SMS by this week on where their children have been placed.
Spokesperson Oupa Bodibe says there is no need for concern.
“We hope that the number will drastically go down today [Monday] as the schools update the system but we can assure parents their children will definitely be in a school.”
