SA’s top performer

Conrad Strydom. Photo: Herald Live.

Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education Minister also presented Strydom with the overall best performer in mathematics award at a ceremony to announce the release of the NSC results in Midrand, Gauteng on Wednesday 4 January.

Strydom said in an SABC interview that he worked very hard throughout his school years and for the last few years even during holidays.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

NATIONAL NEWS - Conrad Strydom from Hermanus High School is South Africa’s top performing matriculant for the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.