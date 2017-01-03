R1.7million taken during heist a FNB

Generic image.

The Hawks’s Ndivuho Mulamu says, “The Hawks are investigating a business robbery where FNB bank at a Parktown branch was broken into.

NATIONAL NEWS - There has been another heist at a First National Bank (FNB) branch, this time in Parktown.The Hawks say 200 safety deposit boxes containing R1.7 million in cash as well as other valuables were emptied over the long weekend.Details are still sketchy, but police say that a group may have used the same modus operandi used to break into the FNB branch in Randburg last month.In that incident, more than 200 safety deposit boxes were taken. The boxes were later found at an open field in Soweto.In both cases the vaults were drilled open.