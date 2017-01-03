Fuel price increase tomorrow

Generic image.

The price of liquid petroleum gas will rise by R1,6 per kilogram.

NATIONAL NEWS - Motorists are expected to flock to their nearest filling stations to fill their tank before the petrol price increase at midnight.Last week the Energy Department announced the price of petrol will increase by 50 cents per litre from 4 January, while the price of diesel will jump by 39 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 43 cents a litre.