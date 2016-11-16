Man busted for Mandrax worth R3.75 million

A 45-year-old man was arrested on the N9 between Uniondale and Herold yesterday (25 December) after police found Mandrax tablets worth R3.75 million in his possession.

According to information, the Hawks followed up on information and spotted the white Hyundai minibus.

They were assisted by the Outeniqua K9 dog unit from George and members from the Conville crime prevention unit.

The bags of tablets were found hidden in a secret compartment in the roof of the minibus.

The suspect is expected to appear in the George magistrate's court later this week.

