Translate to: 

Tsitsikamma to be opened to fishing

Tsitsikamma to be opened to fishing
Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has approved the “rezonation” of the Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area (MPA) to allow limited fishing by members of local communities.
NATIONAL NEWS - Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has approved the “rezonation” of the Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area (MPA) to allow limited fishing by members of local communities.

The new regulations grant permission for local communities to fish 20% of the coastline in three areas of the MPA.

In January 2016‚ a group of concerned citizens called the “Friends of Tsitsikamma” took legal action against the Department of Environmental Affairs‚ South African National Parks and the Tsitsikamma Angling Forum after the authorities opened four designated areas of the Tsitsikamma National Park to recreational shore fishing on 15 December 2015.

The activists criticised the department’s “pilot project”‚ which it said gave an exclusive group of local fishermen access to some 20% of South Africa’s oldest Marine Protected Area (MPA)‚ without following due legal process. They won their case on 8 January 2016.

In the department’s December statement‚ it said the rezonation followed an extensive public participation process‚ including extended engagements with local communities. This included consideration of the socio-economic circumstances of the area concerned as well as the biological resources of the area‚ it added.

The department said the objectives of the rezonation included marine biodiversity conservation‚ as well as community benefits such as reasonable access to the MPA and its biological resources.

“Whilst no-take MPAs are effective in achieving protection of marine resources and biodiversity‚ by definition they exclude reasonable access for the local communities to marine resources. Members of the local communities around the Tsitsikamma MPA have been excluded from fishing in the MPA to increasing degrees since 1975. The regulations seek to provide equitable access to marine resources for local communities‚” the department said.

A registration process will be initiated by the park.
 
10:59 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 13%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 17%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 70%
Men
Women
Search
eensaamopsoek
I'm a 68 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 57 and 67.
Afrikanernan
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 21 and 35.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up