The Jacob Zuma RDP Education Trust Senior Citizens’ Christmas Party will take place on December 27 at Mnyakanya Secondary School Sports Ground in Nkandla.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has begun his holiday programme by travelling to his home village of Nkandla‚ as his habit over the festive season.He will share some of his time with the elderly and on his favourite initiative — promoting chess‚ his office says.“As an avid chess player and promoter of the sport‚ President Zuma believes that if chess is rolled out in schools‚ it would teach children key strategic thinking and they would excel in these strategies and tactics as adults‚” the presidency statement said.The annual chess tournament will take place on December 20 in Sibusisiwe Hall‚ Mandeni‚ north of KwaZulu-Natal.On Christmas Eve‚ December 24‚ the President will attend the annual Christmas Party for Senior Citizens at Savanna Park near Chatsworth in Durban.