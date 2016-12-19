SABC board chairperson resigns

Mbulaheni Maguvhe

President Jacob Zuma has wished Maguvhe well in his future endeavours.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Presidency has confirmed that South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe has resigned.Maguvhe was the last remaining non-executive board member after a string of resignations at the public broadcaster.He recently lost a court bid to block the work of a parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board.Maguvhe has made headlines for his support of former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng.