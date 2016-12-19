SABC board chairperson resigns

Mbulaheni Maguvhe
NATIONAL NEWS - The Presidency has confirmed that South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe has resigned.
Maguvhe was the last remaining non-executive board member after a string of resignations at the public broadcaster.
He recently lost a court bid to block the work of a parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board.
Maguvhe has made headlines for his support of former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
President Jacob Zuma has wished Maguvhe well in his future endeavours.
14:25 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 December 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.