Ottery man confesses to Stellenbosch student's murder

Robyn Pearce. Photo: Facebook

NATIONAL NEWS - An Ottery man has confessed to the murder of a Stellenbosch student.Wasief Buxbey appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.Robyn Pearce was killed in her mother's Sea Point apartment earlier this month.Buxbey appeared anxious as he stood in the dock in courtroom 16.When asked whether he wants to appoint a legal aid attorney, the 27-year-old replied ‘no’.He was arrested at his Ottery home last week.