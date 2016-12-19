Ottery man confesses to Stellenbosch student's murder

Robyn Pearce. Photo: Facebook
NATIONAL NEWS - An Ottery man has confessed to the murder of a Stellenbosch student.
Wasief Buxbey appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.
Robyn Pearce was killed in her mother's Sea Point apartment earlier this month.
Buxbey appeared anxious as he stood in the dock in courtroom 16.
When asked whether he wants to appoint a legal aid attorney, the 27-year-old replied ‘no’.
Buxbey told the court he has already confessed to Pearce's murder.
He was arrested at his Ottery home last week.
12:22 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 December 2016
