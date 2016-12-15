Hlaudi Motsoeneng set to fight Mthembu lawsuit

Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

This was after Motsoeneng reportedly claimed in The New Age business briefing in October that the ANC chief whip had ulterior motives and “interests” in the public broadcaster.

NATIONAL NEWS - The SABC’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng is opposing ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s R1m lawsuit against him.Mthembu’s lawyer, Nicqui Galaktiou, said Motsoeneng had served a notice of intention to defend the suit.“[He is] confirming that he does intend to defend the action. He’s got until January 26 to file his plea, which in essence is his defence to the claim,” she said.Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Zola Majavu, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.Mthembu announced in November that he was suing Motsoeneng for making “malicious and defamatory” allegations against him.