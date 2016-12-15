Eskom promises transparency in nuclear project

Eskom has promised citizens that all proceedings will be transparent in its planned, controversial, nuclear project.

“It would be foolhardy for anyone to try and do anything underhanded especially given the attention that has been focused on this project.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Eskom has promised citizens that all proceedings will be transparent in its planned, controversial, nuclear project.The utility has announced it will be launching its request for information on the project on Thursday, which is different to a formal request for proposals.Two environmental groups are challenging the legality of the programme in court.The case was postponed on Wednesday, until February.Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the project will be done in accordance with the law.