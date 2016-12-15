Child taken during hijacking

Generic image.

The Record is still investigating and will keep its readers up to date.

NATIONAL NEWS - Conflicting reports have emerged of a hijacking, during which a child was taken, that took place on Van Lill Street in Roodepoort last night.According to one version the victim was a little boy and others claimed the victim was a little girl. The hijackers allegedly threw the father out of the vehicle and fled with the child. The child was later dropped off next to the road. A tracking company managed to track down the vehicle in Soweto and the suspects were arrested.The child was found with minor injuries.