“Cannabis does not belong in the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. This is an equality issue. Cannabis should be treated the same as alcohol and tobacco‚” Prince told the court.

NATIONAL NEWS - The state asked for weak evidence to be excluded at the start of a controversial application to have the prohibition of cannabis declared unconstitutional on Tuesday.The evidence is contained in reports and articles by commissions of inquiry into cannabis from all over the world and has been presented before the High Court in Cape Town.The highly anticipated case was launched by pro-cannabis parties‚ including the Dagga Party and activist Garreth Prince.On Tuesday state advocate Sipokazi Poswa-Lenotholi argued that this evidence was ”weak” and said it was a waste of the court’s time.Judges Dennis Davis‚ Vincent Saldanha and Nolwazi Boqwana are presiding.However Garreth Prince‚ one of the applicants‚ said there was no legitimate reason why government should have criminal penal provisions in respect of the use of cannabis.