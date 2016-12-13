3 life sentences for Shamonique's killer

Shamonique Claasen

Jerome Amerika was also handed two more life sentences for sexually assaulting the mother of his child last April.

Relatives of Shamonique Claasen were emotional as Amerika was slapped with five life sentences in total.



Claasen’s parents say they are relieved this ordeal is finally over.



The sentences will run concurrently.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Paarl man has been handed three life sentences for the rape and murder of his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old sister.