Lowered Hartenbos tariffs

After a public outcry on Facebook and several websites regarding high parking tariffs, the Hartenbos Seefront Development lowered its tariffs this week.

NATIONAL NEWS - After a public outcry on Facebook and several websites regarding high parking tariffs, the Hartenbos Seefront Development lowered its tariffs this week.

Karen Phipson, the head of marketing for the resort, said: "The tariffs have now been adjusted. We want to welcome everyone to the resort. We don't want to chase them away."

Prior to being lowered people fumed that their average two- to three-hour outing to the beach would cost them R75 for parking and they had to pay the ridiculous fee of R750 should they lose their parking ticket.

The adjusted fees, until 7 January, from 07:00 until 19:00, are as follows:

• 4 - 5 hours: R100

If you lose your parking ticket you will have to pay R200, rather than R750.

Explaining the reason behind the tariffs, Phipson says: "We don’t want people to park and go to the beach. There is other parking for the beachgoers. We want people to support the businesses."

There are separate evening tariffs which are not too expensive.

Also, with the newly adjusted tariffs, parking illegally will lead to a R200 penalty as opposed to the R1 000 fee previously.

Pick n Pay and Wellness World clients get their first hour and a half of parking free of charge.

With regards to the Fun Park tariffs, Phipson noted: "People must remember we are the only ATKV resort that is within a town. It is not enclosed like the other six resorts. At the other six resorts the amenities can only be used by people holidaying at the resort. No day trippers are allowed. This is the reason we charge an entrance fee to the Fun Park."

The fee for the whole day is R25 for ATKV members. The park opens at 08:30 and closes at 23:00. It is R30 for non-members. If one is actually staying at the ATKV resort it is R20. For these fees one has access to the swimming pool, sun deck area, jungle gym and the holiday programme being presented from 1pm to 4pm, with entertainment such as "brain freeze" games, artists performing, Miss Bikini and Mr and Miss Legs.

Adventure golf is an additional R15 for 18 holes.

For the waterslides: It is R8 per slide; 10 slides for R80; 20 slides for R150; 30 slides for R200; 40 slides for R250; 50 slides for R300; 75 slides for R375 and 100 slides for R450.

On Christmas day the hours are 10:00 to 18:00 and 31 December, 08:00 to 22:00.

Speaking about the charges, Phipson said: "We want to keep the bad elements out - we don't want drunkenness or substance abuse."

The steep tariffs before they were lowered. The prohibitive parking fees had the public resolutely boycotting the new Hartenbos Seefront, saying it was unaffordable for them.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

• 0 - 30 minutes: Free• 30 - 60 minutes: R5• 1- 2 hours: R10• 2 - 3 hours: R25• 3 - 4 hours: R50The tariffs apply to the December holidays and Easter Weekend. Tariffs for the rest of the year will be less.The hours are: 08:30 to 23:00 from Monday to Saturday. Sundays and religious holidays: 08:30 to 20:30.