Car ends up in sinkhole

NATIONAL NEWS - For the second time in recent weeks a car has ended up in a huge hole in one of Kempton Park’s roads – and again the hole has been caused by a burst water pipe.A section of Zuurfontein Road at the Parkland Drive intersection in Esther Park had caved after a pipe burst around 4am. The road had been blocked travelling south towards Spartan, causing absolute traffic chaos. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.Residents of Esther Park proper have been left without water.