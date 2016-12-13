11-year-old boy killed in gang shooting

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - An Athlone community is reeling following the murder of an 11-year-old boy.
Rimeez Ismail was shot dead while playing with a friend outside his home on Sunday afternoon.
He was hit by a stray bullet during a gang shooting.
Ismail was a member of local soccer club FC Kapstadt.
The club's Iekraam Abdullah says he is devastated.
“He could play anywhere, from mid-field to striker. This has hurt everybody. He was a very disciplined, very quiet boy and was well known because he was very talented.”
11:28 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 December 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.