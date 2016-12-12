Simba Mhere murder case to resume in March

Simba Mhere.

The court granted the postponement to March 6. The trial will run for four days.

NATIONAL NEWS - The trial of the man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere will resume in March.Preshalin Naidoo appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.His counsel advocate Francois Roets asked for the matter to be postponed so that he can discuss the evidence of Car Track fleet manager Lorenz Stoger with him (Naidoo).“I will be doing my client an injustice if I don’t canvas the witness’s evidence further‚” Roets.