Motsoeneng must be removed from his position

Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the South African Broadcasting Cooperation group executive of corporate affairs, be removed from his position.

On Monday, Judge Owen Rogers ruled Motsoeneng should not hold any position at the public broadcaster.



The Democratic Alliance (DA) in October filed an application to have Motsoeneng removed from his position as the state broadcaster's group executive of corporate affairs.



DA leader Mmusi Maimane has demanded that Motsoeneng immediately vacate his office at the public broadcaster.



“What is now absolutely critical is that as we speak right now, Mr Motsoeneng is not an employee at the SABC. He can’t go to work. If anyone finds him at work, they must make sure he is removed from the building. He can’t carry on being a blesser over December.”