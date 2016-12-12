Translate to: 

‘I don’t have time for racists’ – Springbok Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi with his wife Rachel and son Nic. Image: facebook.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Springbok rugby player Siya Kolisi says he will not respond to racist opinions about his marriage to a white woman.

“I ignore things like that . . . They don’t make any difference in my life. All that this is going to do is just waste my time‚” Kolisi said to TMG Digital.

Kolisi tied the knot with his fiancee Rachel in Cape Town in August after a four-year courtship but an elderly white man from Parys this weekend took to Facebook to express his disapproval of the interracial union.

Hannes Lottering posted: “I pray that this does not happen in my family. Honest to God‚ I would not know what to do”. He defended his view with followers who shared his opinions. To someone who reminded them that “we are all human beings”‚ Lottering’s response was: “We are chilled. Be carefu‚ this is MY f — – wall”.

The unrepentant exchange caught the attention of Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga‚ who tweeted “These racist fools come by the truckload”.
 
He added: “I don’t think this passive stuff is working. . . The government needs to do something extreme about racists in our country.”

Leon Mabiza had only this to say “South Africa is dead”.

Mpho Dube tweeted: “OMG?!!! What morons? In this day and age? I’m completely shocked #Hanneslottering”

This is not the first time that Kolisi and his wife face lousy comments from the public.”

In October‚ Rachel shared a string of Facebook messages sent from a man named Charles Hermon‚ who was trolling her. The messages included a string of lewd references and hectored her: “Leave Africa and go back to Europe and leave our good men to our own beautiful black women”. ‘Charles’ added‚ “Don’t need you here stealing our men”.

Sara Gon‚ research fellow at the South African Institute of Race Relations‚ said the behaviour of racist comments is a psychology that is difficult to understand.
 
