SA employment shows 1% increase in 3rd quarter

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - The quarterly employment statistics for the third quarter of 2016 show that employment has increased by just 1% with a total of 93,000 additional jobs created.
This is largely due to increases in community services, trade, construction and mining industries.
However, jobs in the electricity industry remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, gross earnings has gone up by 3.9% in the same quarter.
12:45 (GMT+2), Mon, 12 December 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.