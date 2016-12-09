Search continues for missing Strand mom and baby

Authorities launched a search operation after Bianca Jackson and her son went missing on 8 December 2016. Photo: Facebook.

The Pink Ladies' Dessie Rechner says: “She is 33, average built, has brown eyes and hair. She’s about 85kg and 1,75m. She has the baby, Joshua Jackson, with her and she’s driving a white Volkswagen Polo with the registration CEY 60552.”

NATIONAL NEWS - he search for a missing Strand mother and her 10-month-old baby continued on Friday morning.Bianca Jackson and her son were last seen on Thursday evening, leaving the Asara Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.She was driving a white VW Polo.It's understood her phone battery died as she was making her way home.