SABC board's failure 'common knowledge' says former official

A former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) official has told a parliamentary inquiry that it is “common knowledge” that the board has failed in its duties.

The SABC delegation, including Group CEO James Aguma and executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng, staged a walkout on Wednesday, while the only remaining board member, chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe, filed for leave to appeal a high court ruling which dismissed his previous application to halt the investigation.

Lusibi had been asked by a Member of Parliament to describe the relationship between the board's chairperson and members when Hlaudi Motsoeneng was still chief operating officer."I think it has more to do with governance issues [like] governance falling apart, the disintegration of the board and the type of leadership they have."