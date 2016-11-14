‘I want to rape you,’ says evil-eyed farm attacker

Victims Ms Sue and Mr Mark Hadiaris.

NATIONAL NEWS - Their eyes were dark and evil and their message clear – they were going to rape and kill her.Ms Sue Hadiaris (49) still remembers looking down the long barrel of a large black gun. The man holding it was tall and thin with sharp facial features. His partner’s gun resembled his. They had killed her husband, Mark (55), 30 minutes earlier.“Take off your clothes. We want to rape you,” one ordered before she was able to reach the panic button.Four minutes later, Full Circle Security Services arrived. When the lights from their vehicles illuminated the crime scene, the perpetrators fled on foot.“Once the police have caught her husband’s murderers, Sue will be able to identify them down to the sounds of their voices and their foreign, presumably Nigerian or Mozambican, accents,” said a family friend on Sunday.