Dad whose toddler died after being left in car jailed for life

Cooper died after sitting for about seven hours in the backseat of his father’s vehicle outside the suburban Atlanta office where Harris worked on a day when temperatures reached at least 30°C.

NATIONAL NEWS - A father in the US has been jailed for life without the possibility of parole after jurors ruled he had intentionally left his toddler son in a hot SUV to die.Jurors convicted Justin Ross Harris, 36, of Georgia, of malice murder and other charges following the death in 2014 of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.The malice murder conviction means they believed Harris left the boy to die on purpose.Prosecutors argued through out the trial that Harris was unhappily married and intentionally killed his son because he wanted an escape from family life.Investigators found evidence Harris was engaging in online flirting as well as affairs with numerous women other than his wife, including a prostitute and an underage teen.Defence lawyers maintained that Harris was a loving father and that while he was responsible for the boy’s death, it was a tragic accident.