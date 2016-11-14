Plett Rage scam update

Booking agent and suspected conman Rick Havemann. Photo:Supplied

Many youngsters claim they had booked their Plett Rage accommodation through the company Ethos Property Management, but when they arrived last week they found that the accommodation they had booked was not available.

NATIONAL NEWS - The list of angry Plettenberg Bay residents, visitors and even some abroad claiming they had been duped by the alleged Plett Rage accommodation scammer is growing by the day.So far police are investigating at least three cases of fraud relating to more than 50 matriculants who had allegedly fallen victim to an accommodation scam when they arrived in the town for the annual student festival last week.But since their misfortune came to light, several other residents have come forward claiming they had also been duped by the same man, and social media has been abuzz with similar claims.Several UK citizens also contacted Knysna-Plett Herald this week about similar run-ins with the alleged conman.