Trial of 'Springs monster' and wife continues

They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges but the father conceded to the charge of stopping police from doing their work when they searched for one of his children in May 2014.

NATIONAL NEWS - The trial of the man dubbed the “Springs Monster” and his wife is expected to continue in the High Court in Pretoria this morning.The pair face charges including attempted murder attempted, obstruction of justice, child abuse and breaking the Schools Act.The man was arrested in May 2014 after the couple’s son managed to escape from their home and asked a neighbour for help.He’s also accused of the abuse and rape of his eldest daughter.The couple is accused of showing pornographic material to their eldest daughter when she was still a minor as well as using and distributing crystal meth.