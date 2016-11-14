New national traffic amendments

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - The National Department of Transport published the 24th amendment to the National Road Traffic Regulations in the Government Gazette No 40420 of November 11.

Mayoral committee member: community services, councillor Cathy Weideman explained, “The 24th amendment relates to laws that deal with the transporting of school learners within the goods compartment of a bakkie as well as speed rules and guidelines for heavy goods vehicles.”

The two latest amendments in the National Road Traffic Regulations Gazette appear as follows:

Regulation 250 is amended to specifically state that schoolchildren may not be transported for reward in the goods compartment of a vehicle. Other persons may also not be transported in the goods compartment for reward unless it is done in terms of the National Land Transport Act, implementation date six months, from November 11, 2016 to May 11, 2017.

Regulation 293: Goods vehicles with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of more than 3 500kg up to 9 000kg are now limited to a maximum speed of 100km/h, implementation date November 11, 2016. The maximum general speed limit of 120km/h was applicable to the vehicles up to November 11.

Weideman further explained the speed limit indicated in the amendment: “The speed limit for goods vehicles with a GVM over 3 500kg up to 9 000kg applies to all vehicles however, the speed governors will only be applicable to newly registered vehicles. Additionally these vehicles must display a sticker with a 100km/h on."

It must be noted that the provisions on speed governors will come into force on December 1 as per Regulation 215, as published in the Government Gazette 38142 on October 31, 2014.

1. No person shall operate on a public road a motor vehicle which is designed for or capable of reaching a speed of 60km/h or more on a reasonably level road, unless such vehicle is equipped with a speedometer which is in a good working order.

1A. No person shall operate a –

(a) minibus; (b) midibus;(c) bus, or (d) goods vehicle the GVM of which exceeds 3 500kg, first registered after December 1, 2016, unless such minibus, midibus, bus or goods vehicle is fitted with a speed governor, restricting the speed of such motor vehicle to the speed limits as contemplated in regulation 293.

* Motorists can access the full amendment on: http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4714/9d21280b26804f65a3760ee29872f664.pdf.

