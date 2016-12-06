Government wins appeal in right to die case

Generic image.

The Justice Department's Mthunzi Mhaga says: “We are relieved the earlier judgment was set aside given the fact that the ministers of justice and health had serious reservations about the implications, which are far -reaching on the Constitution and the client’s right to life.”

Source: Eyewitness News.

NATIONAL NEWS - Government has won its appeal against a court order granting a terminally ill patient the right to die.The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday morning overturned a High Court order, which had allowed Cape Town advocate Robin Stransham-Ford the right to end his own life with the help of a doctor.Stransham-Ford had been suffering from cancer and died before the High Court ruled on his case.