Government wins appeal in right to die case

NATIONAL NEWS - Government has won its appeal against a court order granting a terminally ill patient the right to die.
The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday morning overturned a High Court order, which had allowed Cape Town advocate Robin Stransham-Ford the right to end his own life with the help of a doctor.
Stransham-Ford had been suffering from cancer and died before the High Court ruled on his case.
The Justice Department's Mthunzi Mhaga says: “We are relieved the earlier judgment was set aside given the fact that the ministers of justice and health had serious reservations about the implications, which are far -reaching on the Constitution and the client’s right to life.”
Source: Eyewitness News.
13:26 (GMT+2), Tue, 06 December 2016
