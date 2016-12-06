Economy grew at 0.2% in 3rd quarter

Generic image.

Economists had expected a quarter-on-quarter Gross Domestic Product expansion of 0.5%.

NATIONAL NEWS - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says the economy grew at 0.2% in the third quarter.This is less than 3.5% in the last quarter.The largest positive contributor to growth was mining and quarrying, which rose by 5.1%.But growth within manufacturing contracted by 3.2%, with the agriculture, forestry and the fishing industry in decline for seven consecutive quarters.