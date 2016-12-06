Torture killing accused to spend festive season in jail

Generic image.

The third-year student was remanded in custody with his co-accused until January 23.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Rhodes University student alleged to be the mastermind behind the brutal torture and murder of a Grahamstown man he suspected of stealing his laptop will spend Christmas behind bars.Thembani Onceya, 28, two of his brothers and two friends appeared briefly before magistrate Ntsoki Moni yesterday for the alleged murder of Thembelani Qwakanisa.The discovery of Qwakanisa’s body wrapped in a carpet in a township dam more than two months ago sent shockwaves through the community after it emerged he had also been severely tortured.Qwakanisa was allegedly killed by Onceya and the four others after Onceya’s laptop computer went missing during a late-night party at his grandmother’s house.Qwakanisa allegedly had his teeth removed with pliers and had boiling water poured down his throat when he said he was thirsty.