Presidency won't comment on reports Phiyega should be sacked

Riah Phiyega.

If the board of inquiry does recommend that Phiyega be fired, she will be the third national police commissioner to not complete her term in office after Jackie Selebi and Bheki Cele.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Presidency says there’s been a hold up in terms of the Claasen Board of Inquiry submitting its final report into Riah Phiyega’s fitness to hold office.President Jacob Zuma appointed the board last September and public hearings were held earlier this year to investigate the suspended national police commissioner’s conduct during the mass killings in Marikana in 2012.The City Press at the weekendreported that the board has already decided Phiyega is unfit to hold office and recommended that she be fired.The Presidency’s Bongani Ngqulunga says it has not received the report from the inquiry and therefore cannot comment on weekend reports that Phiyega should be fired.“The reason why there’s a bit of a hole gape is because there are some loose ends that the board of inquiry has been tying up.”