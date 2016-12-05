4 arrested in separate drug busts at OR Tambo

South African Revenue Services’ customs officials have intercepted drugs worth over R6 million in five separate busts at OR Tambo International Airport.

Sars' Sandile Memela said: “All four persons have been handed over to the South African police for further investigation and possible prosecution. The total value of the drug bust is estimated at over R6.8 million.”

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Revenue Services’ customs officials have intercepted drugs worth over R6 million in five separate busts at OR Tambo International Airport.Four drug mules were arrested over the weekend while trying to smuggle narcotics into the country.Officials also recovered a box from India containing ephedrine during a random check at a mail distribution outlet.