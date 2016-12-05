Presidency: We haven’t received Phiyega report yet

Suspended police commissioner Riah Phiega. Image: twitter.com

The Presidency's Bongani Ngqulunga says: “We just want to mention that we have not yet received the report. So it’s difficult for us to comment on the report.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Presidency says it has not yet received a report into suspended National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office following a board of inquiry into her conduct during the Marikana massacre in 2012.Phiyega's legal counsel say they’ll be approaching the Claasen Board of Inquiry, seeking clarity on when the findings will be made available.According to the City Press, the report has found that Phiyega is unfit to hold office and recommended that she be fired.