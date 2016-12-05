Mandela’s grandson complains of political leaders’ selfishness

Mandla Mandela.

“…South African political life has become insipid. There is a sense of entitlement with too many public servants and political office-bearers imagining that our freedom guaranteed the right of people to serve them rather than the other way around.”

NATIONAL NEWS - To commemorate the third anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death‚ his grandson Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela called on South African political leaders to honour his legacy by recommitting themselves to serving the people and to honour the causes that he championed.The ANC MP said: “This anniversary of Nkosi Dalibhunga’s passing is a time for reflection and honest assessment of where the South African project finds itself today.”“South African patriotism is probably at its lowest ebb since the dawn of democracy. Yet patriotism is the very edifice upon which Nkosi Dalibhunga premised his dreams of reconciliation‚ nation building and social cohesion.”