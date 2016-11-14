Woman jumps to her death with 5-year-old son

A woman jumped to her death with her son.

The incident took place in Joubert Park Hillbrow.

NATIONAL NEWS - A woman jumped to her death with her son on 4 December.Captain Kay Makhubela, Gauteng police’s provincial spokesperson, explained that police were currently investigating the matter.According to Makhubela, the husband was in the kitchen when he suddenly heard screams, when he went to check the found that the son and wife had jumped out of the building.