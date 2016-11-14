Accommodation scam at Plett Rage

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this man, known as Rick Havemann, they can contact Plettenberg Bay police as he could have information to assist police in their investigation into an alleged accommodation scam.

NATIONAL NEWS - While at least 50 school leavers and their parents are still reeling after losing thousands of Rands in a Plett Rage accommodation scam, the alleged conman has disappeared without a trace.

The groups of matriculants were allegedly duped out of anything between R3 000 and R30 000.

The youngsters and their parents had booked and paid for accommodation for their stay during the Plett Rage through a property management company, but when they arrived for the start of the festival on December 2, found that the accommodation was not available and that they had nowhere to stay for the remainder of the eight-day event.

Mother of one of the teenagers, Jackie Luck, from East London said she had last contacted the booking agent two days before the event when she enquired about bedding.

"Everything seemed to be in order and he told us that we didn't even need to bring bath towels. He said that the kids should maybe just pack in some swimming towels," Luck said.

Luck and the 10 teenagers who booked together, said they had lost R34 500. She paid a R15 000 deposit when she booked and then settled the balance, R19 500.

She added that since Friday, December 2, she had been unable to reach the booking agent. Knysna-Plett Herald also attempted to reach him, but to no avail. His cell phone number goes to voicemail, his mailbox is full and his e-mails bounce back.

ARTICLE: YOLANDé STANDER, CORRESPONDENT



