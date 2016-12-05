Fuel price: Slight relief this festive season

Fuel prices are set to go down, offering some much-needed relief for consumers.
NATIONAL NEWS - Fuel prices are set to go down, offering some much-needed relief for consumers.
93 and 95 octane petrol will now cost 20 cents less a litre.
The price of diesel will drop by 32 cents a litre, while paraffin will decrease by 38 cents.
Motorists will now enjoy a slight relief at the petrol pumps this festive season after two signification fuel increases over the past few months.
The Energy Department says the petrol attendant's strike has caused the price not to drop by the earlier predicted 44 cents a litre.
09:55 (GMT+2), Mon, 05 December 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.