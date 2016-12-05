Fuel price: Slight relief this festive season

Fuel prices are set to go down, offering some much-needed relief for consumers.

The Energy Department says the petrol attendant's strike has caused the price not to drop by the earlier predicted 44 cents a litre.

NATIONAL NEWS - Fuel prices are set to go down, offering some much-needed relief for consumers.93 and 95 octane petrol will now cost 20 cents less a litre.The price of diesel will drop by 32 cents a litre, while paraffin will decrease by 38 cents.Motorists will now enjoy a slight relief at the petrol pumps this festive season after two signification fuel increases over the past few months.