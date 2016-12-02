Another credit rating hurdle awaits SA

Generic image.

“Are we going to see greater cooperation between workers and employers, especially bearing in mind the fact that so little had been done to reduce the gap between executive remuneration and the ordinary working class.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Some experts say even if South Africa manages to stave off a credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor’s Global on Friday, it would be just one hurdle the country needs to clear to get economic growth back on track.S&P Global has South Africa at BBB minus with a negative outlook, which is one level above sub-investment grade.Moody’s and Fitch have already announced they will be keeping their ratings unchanged, but Fitch adjusted its outlook to negative.S&P Global rates the country one notch above junk status and it’s hoped that the country can avoid a downgrade.Chief Economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine says if South Africa is spared from a downgrade it simply staves off what he calls 'the evil day'.