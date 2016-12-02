Malema: Stop being cowards who suck up to white people

Julius Malema.

“We have no guns. We do not threaten to shoot you, we’re asking for you to return the land to its rightful owners.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on his supporters to honour the late former President of Cuba, Fidel Castro, by taking the land they want.Malema addressed the party’s memorial service held for Castro in Soweto on Thursday.He appeared in court last month for making similar remarks in Newcastle and Bloemfontein. Both cases were postponed.Malema says one of the reasons Cuba is a better country is because Castro took the land and gave it to its rightful owners.He has called on his supporters to honour him properly.“That’s the only way you can honour Fidel Castro, take your land because it belongs to you.”He also used the opportunity to send this message to white people.