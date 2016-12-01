Wits students take on 20-day trek for tuition funds

Wits University.

The students expect to reach their destination in 20 days.

NATIONAL NEWS - Fifteen students have begun a walk from Wits University to Port Elizabeth to raise funds that will go towards tuition fees at various tertiary institutions across the country.Feet4Fees includes students from various universities who have teamed up with bursary company Study Trust for the 1,000 kilometre trek.A send-off ceremony was held at Wits University’s Great Hall ahead of the group’s departure to Port Elizabeth.The students started their walk at Main Campus on Jorissen Street.They say they committed to the long journey for the sake of free education.