Granny stabs attacker in the backside

Generic image.

“I recognised her! She had knocked on my door the previous week asking for a donation to further her studies, and I had given her R50. Then she returned to my house three days later to thank me, but she must have been checking out my house.

“I asked them what they wanted, and they told me they wanted money. I told them we might find some money in the kitchen and if they would let go of me then we could go into the kitchen I would give them money, but the women refused to go into the kitchen, believing that I was trying to trick them into taking me to the panic button.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Two young women, who invaded the home of a Vryheid grandmother and attempted to rob her, learned that crime can be a real ‘pain in the backside’.The feisty gran, who asked not to be named, tenaciously fought off her attackers and managed to stab them both in their rear ends as they were trying flee over her courtyard wall.Police say this is the first time that women are involved in a crime of this nature in Vryheid, and are impressed at how bravely the gran defended herself.Recounting the ordeal in a one-on-one with the Vryheid Herald, the gran said she had returned home from a week-long holiday in Durban on Friday afternoon, and had just ended a telephone call, when she heard a thump in her lounge.When she went to investigate the noise, she walked in on one of the robbers.“The woman rushed towards me and pinned my arms to my side. Then she shouted, ‘Woza!’ and a second woman came out of the kitchen and grabbed me from behind.