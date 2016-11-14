Translate to: 

Fishing trip turns to nightmare when crocodile attacks

The low-water bridge over the Komat River just outside Komatipoort.
NATIONAL NEWS - A farmer from the Free State had to be rushed to Mediclinic Nelspruit on Monday afternoon after he was attacked by a crocodile.

Mr Allan Peeters (63) was fishing at the Komati low-water bridge with friends and family, when he hooked a fish and moved closer to the water to reel it in. A crocodile reportedly launched out of the water, bit him by the arm and dragged him into the water.

According to Mr Pieter du Plooy of Securicon Lowveld’s ambulance services, Peeters’s left forearm was bitten off, his right wrist crushed and he sustained soft tissue damage to his right leg.

Peeters managed to escape the crocodile and emergency services were contacted. Du Plooy and his team came to his aid. A local doctor was reportedly called in for emergency treatment before Peeters was transported to Mediclinic Nelspruit.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg yesterday afternoon. He is still in critical condition.
 
13:45 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
