Family of 4 hijacked in driveway

A Constantia Kloof family has turned to Roodepoort Northsider for help in bringing to justice the four armed men who were caught on CCTV cameras hijacking the family’s vehicle at their private residence on 19 November.
The victims gave permission to the local paper to use the footage on condition that their faces were blurred out after they felt that the Honeydew police, who are handling the case, were allegedly turning a blind eye to the matter and giving them more anxiety than hope.
“We gave the police clear footage of the entire incident but we haven’t heard from them ever since. We don’t know what’s happening with the case,” said a shattered mother, who wished to remain anonymous.
Recalling the terrifying nightmare, the mother of two daughters, aged 12 and 17, said they, including her husband who was assaulted, were returning from a family function when they were ambushed and hijacked by the brazen gang, travelling in a red VW Golf 2 in broad daylight.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV – and shows three men jumping out of their vehicle and then pointing a gun at the family, demanding them to exit the car and assaulting the husband after he tried to react.
The footage, taken from different angles, showed how professional and quick the perpetrators were when committing the crime.
The wife further unpacked the shock and traumatic encounter her family underwent during the hijacking. “These men showed up after we attempted to drive into our home. They were very quick,” she said.
She added that they forced them out of their Mercedes Benz and demanded that she hand over her jewellery and handbag which contained valuable items and some cash.
“They demanded the Mercedes-Benz, ordered me to give them my earrings and gold bangles before forcing us out of the car. Thereafter they started assaulting my husband and then took off,” she recalled.
The footage demonstrates how the perpetrators assaulted the man as he tried to defend his family. The two young girls can be seen holding and comforting each other in the video.
Watch a video below.