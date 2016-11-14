Family of 4 hijacked in driveway

A Constantia Kloof family has turned to Roodepoort Northsider for help in bringing to justice the four armed men who were caught on CCTV cameras hijacking the family’s vehicle at their private residence on 19 November.

“They demanded the Mercedes-Benz, ordered me to give them my earrings and gold bangles before forcing us out of the car. Thereafter they started assaulting my husband and then took off,” she recalled.

The footage demonstrates how the perpetrators assaulted the man as he tried to defend his family. The two young girls can be seen holding and comforting each other in the video.

Watch a video below.